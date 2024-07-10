Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Up to $71.96

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $71.96, but opened at $76.20. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $76.20, with a volume of 397 shares traded.

Get Formula Systems (1985) alerts:

Formula Systems (1985) Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.70 and a 200-day moving average of $73.40.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 2.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. ( NASDAQ:FORTY Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 808,061 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,581,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 5.27% of Formula Systems (1985) at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 34.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.