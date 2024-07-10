Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Up to $71.96

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $71.96, but opened at $76.20. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $76.20, with a volume of 397 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.70 and a 200-day moving average of $73.40.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 2.47%.
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.
