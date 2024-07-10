Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.61

Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.61 and last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 21322 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.57.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE India ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the fourth quarter worth $97,193,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 3,934.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,277,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,745 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,145,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,755,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,781,000.

About Franklin FTSE India ETF

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

