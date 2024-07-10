FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.52

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.52 and last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 1552 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.
FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96.
FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Credit Opportunities
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 7.3% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 239,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 51.7% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 17.5% during the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.
FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile
FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
