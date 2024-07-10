FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.52

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.52 and last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 1552 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96.

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Credit Opportunities

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Barbara J. Fouss acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,632. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 7.3% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 239,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 51.7% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 17.5% during the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.