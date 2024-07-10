FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Issued By Cormark

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report issued on Tuesday, July 9th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of C$60.75 million during the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$26.63.

TSE OR opened at C$21.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$22.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.02. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$15.42 and a twelve month high of C$23.75.

In related news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.05, for a total value of C$110,270.50. In related news, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 33,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.20, for a total transaction of C$748,140.00. Also, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.05, for a total transaction of C$110,270.50. Insiders sold 48,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,670 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is -82.76%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

