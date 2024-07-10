FY2024 EPS Estimates for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Increased by Analyst

Get Cencora alerts:

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cencora in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the company will post earnings of $13.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.46. The consensus estimate for Cencora’s current full-year earnings is $13.44 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Cencora’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.52 EPS.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on COR. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.10.

Cencora stock opened at $222.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.23. The company has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. Cencora has a fifty-two week low of $171.65 and a fifty-two week high of $246.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total value of $419,513.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,756.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total value of $419,513.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,756.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock valued at $422,352,056. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COR. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cencora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,212,508,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Cencora during the first quarter worth approximately $2,183,619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Cencora during the first quarter worth approximately $1,199,695,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Cencora during the first quarter worth approximately $1,001,269,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Cencora during the first quarter worth approximately $650,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

