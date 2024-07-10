G999 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $339.47 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded down 68.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded down 73.4% against the US dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $339.47 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00045500 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007953 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00012491 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00010336 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006088 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000115 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

