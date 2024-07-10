GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Analysts at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of GeneDx to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on GeneDx from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

GeneDx Stock Performance

Shares of WGS opened at $29.81 on Wednesday. GeneDx has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $778.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.98.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $62.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.80 million. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a negative net margin of 60.86%. Research analysts expect that GeneDx will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GeneDx news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 36,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $1,019,972.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,433,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,959,300.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other GeneDx news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 36,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $1,019,972.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,433,403 shares in the company, valued at $96,959,300.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Casdin Capital, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,165,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,753,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,184,294.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 175,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,771,670 and have sold 121,505 shares valued at $3,211,829. 28.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeneDx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WGS. Oracle Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 531.7% during the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,286,000 after purchasing an additional 948,253 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 556,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 207,027 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GeneDx by 41.6% in the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 62,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GeneDx by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 28,678 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Featured Stories

