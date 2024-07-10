Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Insider Caroline Jewett Sells 4,961 Shares

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) insider Caroline Jewett sold 4,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $10,517.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,288.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GNLX opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.35. Genelux Co. has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $35.15. The firm has a market cap of $74.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -1.58.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Genelux Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNLX. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in Genelux by 2,326.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,082,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,663 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genelux by 1,660.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 980,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,025,000 after acquiring an additional 925,258 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Genelux in the fourth quarter worth $364,000. KWB Wealth bought a new position in shares of Genelux in the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genelux in the fourth quarter worth $326,000. 37.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Genelux from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Genelux in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

