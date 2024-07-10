Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patron Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.3% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 588.7% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $275,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:GPC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $130.92. 13,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.92. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $170.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.32.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.