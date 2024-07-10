GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Cut to Hold at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
GFL Environmental Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of TSE:GFL opened at C$52.80 on Tuesday. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of C$36.56 and a 1 year high of C$55.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.25 billion, a PE ratio of -344.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
GFL Environmental Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
Insider Transactions at GFL Environmental
About GFL Environmental
GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GFL Environmental
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Top 2 Cybersecurity Stocks Booming in an Age of Rising Threats
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Teva Pharmaceuticals Stock: Unlock Value in This Generic Drug Gem
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Uncover Why This Pharma Stock Jumped 400% on Study Update
Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.