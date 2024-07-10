GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Cut to Hold at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of TSE:GFL opened at C$52.80 on Tuesday. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of C$36.56 and a 1 year high of C$55.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.25 billion, a PE ratio of -344.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Lucas (Luke) Pelosi sold 62,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.92, for a total transaction of C$2,824,210.24. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

