Gilbert & Cook Inc. Buys 17,701 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 200.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,552 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,701 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 199.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at $241,239,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $69.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $70.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.33 and a 200-day moving average of $60.26.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.