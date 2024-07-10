Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Sets New 12-Month High at $122.55

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $122.55 and last traded at $122.55, with a volume of 2975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.77.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GKOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Glaukos

Glaukos Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.30.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.60 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 43.15% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $46,714.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,505,392.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total value of $273,127.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,362,964.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total value of $46,714.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,505,392.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,444 shares of company stock worth $2,411,171. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 68.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter worth $809,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Glaukos during the first quarter worth $213,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP boosted its position in Glaukos by 75.6% during the first quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 429,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,500,000 after acquiring an additional 184,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth about $5,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.