Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.72

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.72 and traded as high as $30.96. Global Indemnity Group shares last traded at $30.63, with a volume of 4,050 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Indemnity Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.44.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 6.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Indemnity Group, LLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.45%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,562,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 223.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 19,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. 37.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

