GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Trading Up 0.7%

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.25. Approximately 8,940 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 15,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on GoHealth from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.05). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $185.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that GoHealth, Inc. will post -5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoHealth by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in GoHealth by 7.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. 24.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company in the United States. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

