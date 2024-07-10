Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,671 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Graphic Packaging worth $5,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.85. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.75.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.36%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

