Greenbriar Sustainable Living (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Stock Price Up 27.2%

Greenbriar Sustainable Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF – Get Free Report) shot up 27.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 2,160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 5,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Greenbriar Sustainable Living Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61.

Greenbriar Sustainable Living Company Profile

Greenbriar Sustainable Living Inc engages in the acquisition, development, operation, and sale of commercial, residential, industrial, and renewable energy related real estate and energy projects in North America. It focuses on developing solar and wind projects. The company was formerly known as Greenbriar Capital Corp.

