Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Stock Position Decreased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HLN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 24.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 32.0% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 23.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at $42,640,000. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haleon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLN opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.24. Haleon plc has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $8.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Haleon had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 13.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Haleon plc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Featured Stories

