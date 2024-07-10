Hardy Reed LLC Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hardy Reed LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,854,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 18.2% in the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 17.5% during the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $659,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $147.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.59. The stock has a market cap of $353.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $175.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

