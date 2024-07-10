Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,676 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.20% of Hasbro worth $15,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,833,000 after buying an additional 99,263 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,544,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,326,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,756,000 after purchasing an additional 22,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $767,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $56.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.62. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $73.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

