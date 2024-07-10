HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON)

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.03% from the stock’s current price.

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IRON. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Disc Medicine from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Disc Medicine from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Disc Medicine currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRON

Disc Medicine Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IRON stock opened at $46.97 on Wednesday. Disc Medicine has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $77.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.52.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.09). Research analysts predict that Disc Medicine will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Richard White sold 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $81,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Disc Medicine

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Disc Medicine during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.