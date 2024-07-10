Head to Head Review: Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) vs. Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report) and Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.5% of Omega Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Cardiff Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 57.0% of Omega Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Cardiff Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Omega Therapeutics and Cardiff Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omega Therapeutics -1,868.35% -136.04% -44.21% Cardiff Oncology -6,594.92% -54.54% -47.11%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omega Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Cardiff Oncology 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for Omega Therapeutics and Cardiff Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Omega Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $10.40, suggesting a potential upside of 484.27%. Cardiff Oncology has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 381.65%. Given Omega Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Omega Therapeutics is more favorable than Cardiff Oncology.

Volatility and Risk

Omega Therapeutics has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardiff Oncology has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Omega Therapeutics and Cardiff Oncology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omega Therapeutics $3.09 million 31.77 -$97.43 million ($1.67) -1.07 Cardiff Oncology $490,000.00 198.96 -$41.44 million ($0.90) -2.42

Cardiff Oncology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Omega Therapeutics. Cardiff Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omega Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Omega Therapeutics beats Cardiff Oncology on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury. In addition, the company develops OEC candidates for the treatment of alopecia, a disorder characterized by patches of non-scarring hair loss affecting the scalp and body. Omega Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab. The company primarily serves pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Trovagene, Inc. and changed its name to Cardiff Oncology, Inc. in May 2012. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

