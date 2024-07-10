Heartland Express’ (HTLD) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $10.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $12.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Heartland Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Heartland Express from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Heartland Express Stock Down 4.8 %

Heartland Express stock opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $17.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.05. The firm has a market cap of $917.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.29 and a beta of 0.69.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Heartland Express had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $270.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.06%.

Insider Transactions at Heartland Express

In other news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 88,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $919,764.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 583,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,093,953.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 88,100 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.44 per share, for a total transaction of $919,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 583,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,093,953.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 31,200 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $311,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,422.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 405,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,237,451 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Express

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Heartland Express by 23.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the third quarter valued at $244,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Heartland Express by 74.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

