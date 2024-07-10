Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HTLD. Barclays dropped their price objective on Heartland Express from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Heartland Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.80.

Heartland Express Price Performance

NASDAQ HTLD opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.29 and a beta of 0.69. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $17.08.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $270.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.92 million. Heartland Express had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Heartland Express will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heartland Express

In related news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $689,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 518,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,307.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $689,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 518,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,307.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $311,064.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 88,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,422.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 405,490 shares of company stock worth $4,237,451 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Heartland Express in the third quarter worth $244,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 74.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 9,884 shares in the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

