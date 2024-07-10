Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Receives $45.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.60.

Several research analysts have commented on HTLF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $44.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day moving average is $38.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.97. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $45.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $279.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.73 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $149,385.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $191,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $149,385.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $277,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,529 shares of company stock valued at $341,387 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at about $696,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 506.3% in the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 394,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,852,000 after acquiring an additional 329,095 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,244,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 695.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

