Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Receives Buy Rating from DA Davidson

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $139.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 116.07% from the company’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group cut their target price on Helen of Troy from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Helen of Troy Price Performance

Helen of Troy stock opened at $64.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.63. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $143.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $489.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.88 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth about $815,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 58.4% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 87,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after buying an additional 32,321 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 10.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 648,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,735,000 after buying an additional 63,595 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth about $263,000.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

