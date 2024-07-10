Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Stake Increased by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,567.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,345,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,008 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,414,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,254,000 after acquiring an additional 381,318 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,950,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,920.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 221,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 210,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $1,803,000. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $261,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $33,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $82,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $261,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $83,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HTGC opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $21.38.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $121.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.86 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 69.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HTGC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hercules Capital from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

