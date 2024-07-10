Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $3.85 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,355 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.9% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $117,158,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134,632 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $17,700,551,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,371,051 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,565,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,503 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,920,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,888,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,922 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,241,587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,418,187,000 after acquiring an additional 888,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,847,094 shares of company stock worth $1,169,058,874. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $199.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.30.

About Amazon.com



Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

