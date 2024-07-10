HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded HilleVax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of HilleVax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut shares of HilleVax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered HilleVax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of HilleVax in a research note on Tuesday.

HilleVax Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ HLVX opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 10.92 and a quick ratio of 10.92. HilleVax has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The company has a market capitalization of $84.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.68.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts expect that HilleVax will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $92,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 776,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,765.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,898 shares of company stock worth $193,766. Company insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HilleVax

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in HilleVax during the first quarter worth $80,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of HilleVax by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of HilleVax during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the 4th quarter worth about $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

HilleVax Company Profile

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

