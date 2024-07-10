HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Lowered to Market Perform at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink cut shares of HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HLVX. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of HilleVax in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut HilleVax from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut HilleVax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of HilleVax in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, HilleVax has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.20.

HilleVax Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of HLVX opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.78. HilleVax has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a current ratio of 10.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts forecast that HilleVax will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $88,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 764,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,266,652.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,898 shares of company stock worth $193,766. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLVX. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in HilleVax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,374,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in HilleVax during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the 4th quarter worth $433,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of HilleVax by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HilleVax by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,846,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,635,000 after acquiring an additional 71,938 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

