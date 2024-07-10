Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $851.67

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 851.67 ($10.91) and traded as high as GBX 932.62 ($11.95). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 922 ($11.81), with a volume of 32,944 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

The stock has a market cap of £836.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,305.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.45.

In other Hilton Food Group news, insider Robert Watson sold 14,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 876 ($11.22), for a total value of £129,183.72 ($165,471.65). 13.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.

