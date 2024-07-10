Hiscox (LON:HSX) Shares Up 13.7%

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 13.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,281 ($16.41) and last traded at GBX 1,271 ($16.28). Approximately 1,536,734 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 777,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,118.34 ($14.32).
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSX. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.37) target price on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,275 ($16.33) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hiscox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,235 ($15.82).
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, and luxury motor, as well as artwork, antiques, classic cars, jewelry, collectables, and other assets through brokers, partners, and direct-to-consumers.
