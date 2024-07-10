HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Receives $34.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.64.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of HP

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of HP by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in HP by 900.0% in the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in HP by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 377.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $35.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. HP has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $39.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.84.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.16%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

