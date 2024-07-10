Hsbc Global Res Upgrades Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) to “Strong-Buy”

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Hsbc Global Res from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BMWYY opened at $31.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.10. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.75 billion for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

