Hunting (LON:HTG) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Hunting (LON:HTG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.69) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.12) price objective on shares of Hunting in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Hunting in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Hunting in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 473.33 ($6.06).

Shares of HTG opened at GBX 420 ($5.38) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £692.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 763.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Hunting has a 1 year low of GBX 227 ($2.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 465.37 ($5.96). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 407.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 347.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

In related news, insider Bruce Ferguson bought 2,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 378 ($4.84) per share, with a total value of £8,663.76 ($11,097.43). Corporate insiders own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures components, technology systems, and precision parts worldwide. It operates in five segments: Hunting Titan; North America; Subsea Technologies; EMEA; and Asia Pacific. The company designs and manufactures perforating systems, energetics, instrumentation, and associated hardware; connection technology and OCTG; subsea technologies; supplies highly engineered tubular components, hollow rotating shafts, very accurate deep hole drilling, plus complex turned, and milled profiles; well intervention equipment; and well test and process systems.

