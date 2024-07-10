Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HUN. Citigroup dropped their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntsman from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntsman presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Huntsman Price Performance

NYSE:HUN opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.29 and a beta of 1.01. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $29.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Further Reading

