iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Trading 0.2% Higher

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.50 and last traded at $62.50. 326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.35.

iA Financial Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.30.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

