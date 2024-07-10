ICON (ICX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $146.62 Million

ICON (ICX) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. One ICON coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $146.62 million and $5.06 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About ICON

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,007,430,342 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,007,425,201.5360243 with 1,007,424,970.4473977 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.14768203 USD and is up 5.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $5,763,879.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

