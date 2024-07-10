IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $62.00. The stock had previously closed at $34.26, but opened at $39.28. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. IDEAYA Biosciences shares last traded at $37.73, with a volume of 858,095 shares traded.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IDYA. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.42.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 19.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,155,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,355,000 after acquiring an additional 679,985 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 13.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,052,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,825,000 after acquiring an additional 486,222 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,883,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,185,000 after acquiring an additional 500,046 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 7.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,808,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,104,000 after acquiring an additional 256,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,976,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,337,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 0.86.
IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. IDEAYA Biosciences’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.
