Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Trading Down 2.2%

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.76 and last traded at $12.80. Approximately 231 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.
Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.15.
About Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd.
Idemitsu Kosan Co,Ltd. engages in the petroleum, basic chemicals, functional materials, power and renewable energy, and resources businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Petroleum segment engages in the procurement of crude oil and refining of petroleum products; sale of gasoline, diesel oil, kerosene, automotive lubricants, industrial kerosene, heavy oil, and aviation and marine fuel; and operation of hydrogen stations.
