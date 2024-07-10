IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.86

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.86 and traded as high as C$37.57. IGM Financial shares last traded at C$37.44, with a volume of 92,949 shares.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IGM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. CIBC lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$44.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IGM Financial

IGM Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.86.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$811.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$796.65 million. IGM Financial had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 11.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that IGM Financial Inc. will post 3.8664564 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IGM Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.66%.

About IGM Financial

(Get Free Report)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.