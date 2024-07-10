Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Immix Biopharma stock opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. Immix Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $58.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20.

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that Immix Biopharma will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Immix Biopharma by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma during the first quarter worth $75,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $690,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Immix Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

