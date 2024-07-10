Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.
Immix Biopharma Price Performance
Shares of Immix Biopharma stock opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. Immix Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $58.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20.
Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that Immix Biopharma will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Immix Biopharma
Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.
