Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Independent Bank Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Independent Bank Group Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $45.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Independent Bank Group has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $53.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.01.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.39 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 60.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,114,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,588,000 after acquiring an additional 40,112 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 770,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,211,000 after purchasing an additional 35,806 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 68,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 28,579 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,817,000 after purchasing an additional 28,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,061,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

