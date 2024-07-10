Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

IBTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a sell rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Independent Bank Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $45.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.01. Independent Bank Group has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $53.25.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.08%.

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 81,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 17,875 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 32,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 226,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 14,534 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 68,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 28,579 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

