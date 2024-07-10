Inflection Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:IPAX) Trading Up 2.2%

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.96 and last traded at $3.67. Approximately 3,777,467 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,260% from the average daily volume of 277,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

Inflection Point Acquisition Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.08.

About Inflection Point Acquisition

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

