ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.07

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.07 and last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 84285 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.88.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ING. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 67.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the first quarter worth $67,000. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

