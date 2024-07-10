Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Ingles Markets Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $69.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.16. Ingles Markets has a fifty-two week low of $67.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ingles Markets Company Profile

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 4,799 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $337,753.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,312.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,700 shares of company stock worth $1,160,640. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.