Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.52

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.52 and traded as high as $11.98. Inseego shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 173,499 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Cowen upped their price target on Inseego from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.52. The firm has a market cap of $128.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Inseego Corp. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Inseego by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 207,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 26,850 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Inseego in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,132,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Inseego by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,602,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 225,340 shares in the last quarter. Braslyn Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Inseego in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,675,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Inseego in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. Institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems.

