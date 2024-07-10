Insider Buying: Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) Insider Purchases 3,591 Shares of Stock

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Free Report) insider Brookfield Corporation acquired 3,591 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.37 per share, with a total value of C$65,948.72.

Brookfield Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 28th, Brookfield Corporation bought 1,911 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.93 per share, with a total value of C$36,167.01.

Brookfield Business Partners Price Performance

Shares of TSE BBU.UN opened at C$25.88 on Wednesday. Brookfield Business Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of C$16.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of C$1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.47.

Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.12%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Further Reading

