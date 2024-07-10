Insider Selling: Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Insider Sells 3,850 Shares of Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $428,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,866,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Debra Durso-Bumpus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 8,817 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $981,243.93.

On Friday, June 28th, Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 333 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total value of $37,012.95.

On Friday, June 21st, Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 74,034 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $7,713,602.46.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

BPMC opened at $115.25 on Wednesday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $43.89 and a 12-month high of $119.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.03 and a 200-day moving average of $93.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.32. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 193.48% and a negative net margin of 102.15%. The company had revenue of $96.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.58 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BPMC shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink raised Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BPMC

Institutional Trading of Blueprint Medicines

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2,582.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 10,435 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,777,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,725,000.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.