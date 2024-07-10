Insider Selling: Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO Sells 16,474 Shares of Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 16,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $24,711.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,823,807 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,710.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, July 8th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,874 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $24,636.04.

On Friday, July 5th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,660 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $24,656.80.

On Monday, July 1st, David Michael Barrett sold 16,200 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $24,786.00.

On Friday, June 28th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,630 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $24,778.70.

On Wednesday, June 26th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,300 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $24,613.00.

On Monday, June 24th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,860 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $24,615.60.

On Thursday, June 20th, David Michael Barrett sold 18,430 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $24,327.60.

On Monday, June 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 11,072 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $14,836.48.

On Friday, June 14th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,740 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $24,481.20.

On Wednesday, June 12th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,970 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $24,606.50.

Expensify Price Performance

EXFY stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.47. Expensify, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. Expensify's revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Expensify in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expensify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Expensify by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Expensify during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Expensify by 396.1% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 714,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 570,495 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Expensify by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 32,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expensify by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

